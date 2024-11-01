BrainBox AI’s Revolutionary Virtual Building Engineer, ARIA, Named One of TIME’s 2024 Best Inventions

ARIA is Recognized for its Positive Impact on Energy Efficiency and Carbon Reduction

MONTREAL, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BrainBox AI, a pioneer in autonomous and generative AI building technology, is thrilled to announce that its latest innovation, ARIA, has been recognized by TIME as one of the 2024 Best Inventions, in the Sustainability category. This honor acknowledges ARIA’s groundbreaking contribution to reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency in commercial buildings worldwide.

TIME’s annual list highlights the 200 most innovative products and services that make the world better, smarter, and more sustainable. ARIA was selected for its transformative first-of-its-kind approach leveraging generative AI technology to enhance building efficiency. By using a building’s data and offering a 360-degreee view of the facility, including its systems, components, and sources of energy, ARIA assists building operators to make holistically informed decisions when optimizing the operations and overall efficiency of their building(s). BrainBox AI’s AI Building Optimization solution was also recognized by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2020.

“The validation that our technology first received in 2020 as part of this esteemed list, stood as a global endorsement of our mission to continue pushing boundaries with our forward-thinking approach of using novel AI technology in buildings to fight against climate change” said Jean-Simon Venne, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at BrainBox AI. “With this incredible achievement, ARIA marks a bold new chapter in our mission to revolutionize smart building solutions. Being recognized once again by TIME fuels our commitment to driving sustainability in the built environment, and we are both humbled and proud to lead this journey”.

To compile this year’s list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields such as health care, AI, and green energy. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the new list, TIME’s editors write: “The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including the world’s largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible.”

ARIA, the world’s first virtual building engineer, is the next evolution of BrainBox AI’s technology for commercial real estate. Launched in March 2024, it is powered by the latest generative AI technology available through Amazon Bedrock. Much like the legendary partnership between Iron Man and Jarvis, ARIA introduces groundbreaking technology and innovation, positioning itself as an indispensable ally for facility managers. ARIA works seamlessly with existing building systems to optimize energy use in real-time, learning from occupant behavior and external environmental conditions.

Together with BrainBox AI’s core AI Building Optimization technology, ARIA has a momentous impact on building operations management, reducing HVAC energy costs by up to 25% and greenhouse gas emissions by up to 40%. This innovation not only addresses the industry’s growing demand for energy-efficient solutions but also aligns with global sustainability goals for the built environment. In fact, according to the IEA, commercial buildings account for approximately 38% of global greenhouse gas emissions annually, underscoring the need for BrainBox AI’s suite of decarbonization solutions, which directly addresses this challenge and supports building owners in their journey toward net zero and carbon neutrality.

As part of the TIME Best Inventions list, ARIA will be featured alongside other world-changing innovations. The recognition highlights the importance of sustainability in today’s global landscape and underlines BrainBox AI’s role as a leader in this field.

BrainBox AI is dedicated to continuing the advancement of AI-driven solutions that have a meaningful impact on energy efficiency and climate change. BrainBox AI invites you to discover and experience ARIA firsthand through these engaging short videos.

The full 2024 TIME Best Inventions list is available here.

About BrainBox AI

Founded in 2017, BrainBox AI was created to address the dilemma currently facing the built environment: its energy consumption and significant contribution to climate change. As innovators of the global energy transition, BrainBox AI’s game-changing HVAC technology leverages autonomous AI to make buildings smarter, greener and more efficient. Working together with our trusted global partners, BrainBox AI supports real estate clients in various sectors, including office buildings, hotels, commercial retail, grocery stores, airports and more.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, a global AI hub, our workforce of over 190 employees, bring with them talent from all sectors with the common thread of being in business to heal our planet. BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including MILA – Quebec AI Institute, the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including McGill University and The University of Montreal. For more information visit: brainboxai.com.

