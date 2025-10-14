Bitget Report: 66% of Crypto Users Plan to Increase Investment, Driving Global Growth

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has released its Q3 2025 Crypto Market Confidence and BTC Investment Trend Report, highlighting sustained optimism across global markets despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

The survey captured insights from thousands of participants across Europe, Latin America, MENA, Africa, and Asia, revealing that about 66% of respondents plan to increase their crypto investments in the coming months. Half indicated they would actively expand their trading positions, while 43% leaned toward long-term savings and wealth management strategies. When it comes to Bitcoin’s trajectory, 49% expect the next bull run to peak between USD 150,000 and USD 200,000, with a growing share of long-term investors anticipating even higher valuations.

Regional differences were particularly striking. Nigeria (84%), China (73%), India (72%) led in their willingness to increase allocation, underscoring the role of emerging markets as key engines for crypto adoption. By contrast, developed markets such as Germany, France, and Japan showed more cautious sentiment, while South Korea stood out for its unusually high proportion of respondents signaling plans to reduce investment.

Ethereum and Solana continue to be strong favorites among global investors, with 67% and 55% support, respectively, while mainstream assets like BTC and ETH remain the backbone of allocation strategies. At the same time, platform tokens, meme coins, and Layer 2 projects retain niche but significant traction across specific regions.

“Confidence in crypto is no longer just a niche trend, it’s a global signal,” said Vugar Usi Zade, Chief Operating Officer at Bitget. “The appetite from emerging markets shows us where the future will be built, and it reinforces why our Universal Exchange model is designed to integrate CeFi, DeFi, and on-chain experiences in one place. This report is another proof point that investors want both opportunity and reliability, and Bitget is where they find both.”

Bitget’s transition into a Universal Exchange positions it uniquely to respond to these shifts. By unifying trading, asset management, payments, and on-chain access under one ecosystem, Bitget ensures that both new entrants and experienced investors can participate seamlessly. The exchange’s hybrid approach to liquidity and its emphasis on education through initiatives like Blockchain4Youth further cement its role as a platform where confidence is not just measured, but built.

The full Q3 2025 Crypto Market Confidence and BTC Investment Trend Report is available here .

