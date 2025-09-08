Bitget Ignites Catalunya MotoGP Weekend with Web3 Thrills, Real Rewards, and Racing Legends

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, accelerated the energy at the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain, with both on-ground and online showings, blending speed, spectacle, and seamless Web3 activities across the race weekend from September 5 to 7.

Following up on the partnership’s official launch at the Italian Grand Prix and a vibrant run through the German GP in July, Bitget brought the momentum to Barcelona in full throttle. With a 360° Fan Booth experience set inside Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, fans queued to try the pro-grade MotoGP simulator, take part in interactive challenges, and snap their own “Make It Count” moments beside legends and real-world machines. Bitget’s booth was a hub for speed, smart trading, and the unmistakable edge that comes when motorsport meets crypto culture.

Bitget’s Booth at the Catalunya GP

The Catalunya GP also saw MotoGP icon Jorge Lorenzo kick off Bitget’s Smarter Speed Challenge, a virtual racing mini-game that’s captured the attention of Web2 and Web3 users alike. Designed as a global play-to-win campaign running through mid-November, the challenge lets users compete in virtual races, stack up leaderboard points, and unlock rewards such as cash, coupons, and even MotoGP 2026 VIP passes. The standout winner from the Catalunya campaign earned an all-expenses-paid trip to meet Jorge himself this October during TOKEN2049 in Singapore, proving once again that with Bitget, every turn has real stakes.

Bitget’s Booth at the Catalunya GP

Across the weekend, Bitget partnered with top motorsport personalities and content creators for a unique digital-meets-track experience. From famous MotoGP commentator Nico Abad to Christine GZ, Rubén Xaus, and rising content creators like Rotren and Ubietoo, the buzz extended far beyond the racetrack. Fans who joined the giveaways scored exclusive access to the virtual MotoGP 2025 game championship, GP tickets, and meet-and-greets with motorsport legends.

“The spirit of MotoGP is all about pushing the limits, technically, mentally, emotionally. That same spirit is what drives Bitget and what we wanted to bring to life in Catalunya,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “We’re not just here to promote. We’re here to create something memorable, fun, and rewarding, where the future of finance feels as exciting as the final lap.”

Bitget KOLs with former MotoGP World Champion, Jorge Lorenzo

The energy from the fans throughout the race weekend mirrored Bitget’s broader mission: making crypto culture accessible, playful, and deeply integrated with real-world passions. From Jorge Lorenzo’s presence at the VIP lounge to fans trading merch and stories, this was more than just another Grand Prix; it was a weekend where the future of finance met the roar of the track.

The race may be over, but the challenge is just heating up. Bitget’s Smarter Speed Challenge is still live, and the leaderboard’s wide open. Daily check-ins, virtual laps, and big prizes await the next round of contenders.

Ready to ride? Start racing here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

