Bitget Brings the Fast Lane to Indonesia with MotoGP and the Smarter Speed Challenge 2.0

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), revved up the energy at the Indonesia Grand Prix in Mandalika from October 3 to 5, bringing together motorsport thrill and Web3 innovation under one roof. Following successful activations in Italy, Germany, and Spain, Bitget’s presence in Indonesia marked another milestone in its global partnership with MotoGP, led by five-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo.

At Mandalika International Circuit, Bitget showcased its signature blend of adrenaline and technology through a two-storey innovation fan booth. Visitors immersed themselves in a full-scale MotoGP simulator, interactive challenges, and on-site photo ops, while taking home exclusive limited-edition merch. The highlight of the weekend came when Jorge Lorenzo himself visited the Bitget booth, where he met fans, signed memorabilia, and shared insights from his racing journey, adding star power and excitement to an already electric atmosphere. The experience reflected Bitget’s signature “Make It Count” spirit, celebrating precision, control, and fearless speed both on the track and in the trading arena.

The weekend also marked the launch of Smarter Speed Challenge 2.0 — #NoBlinkLap, Bitget’s global online mini-game inspired by MotoGP’s intensity and the split-second decisions that define both racing and crypto trading. Following its debut in Barcelona, Challenge 2.0 took things up a gear in Indonesia, with fans testing their focus in a 30-second no-blink challenge and racing against time in a 90-second run for leaderboard glory. Winners will earn exclusive VIP experiences at upcoming MotoGP races, bringing virtual success into real-world rewards.

“Bitget has always believed that speed, precision, and control define success, on the track, in trading, and in life,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “Our MotoGP partnership is about more than visibility; it’s about community. Southeast Asia has one of the most passionate crypto and motorsport audiences, and this event lets us connect with our valued VIPs and users in a way that feels real, exciting, and deeply personal.”

The Indonesia GP was more than a showcase; it was a reflection of Bitget’s evolution into a Universal Exchange (UEX), a platform that goes beyond trading to connect culture, technology, and finance. Just as MotoGP constantly redefines speed, Bitget is reshaping what an exchange can be: faster, smarter, and more connected to its users.

The Smarter Speed Challenge 2.0 runs until November 17, with global participants invited to join the race, climb the leaderboard, and win exclusive prizes. As the series continues, Bitget’s message remains clear: in crypto, just like in racing, every second counts.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX). Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while providing real-time access to Bitcoin , Ethereum , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that supports over 130 blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

