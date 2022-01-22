Beijing Conducts Mass Nucleic Acid Testing

BEIJING, Fengtai, one of 16 districts of Beijing Municipality, today started district-wide nucleic acid testing, as local COVID-19 cases have been reported recently, local authorities said.

The district has found a cluster infection, and is facing the risk of community transmission, according to a statement released by the district’s COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

Beijing reported nine confirmed local COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases, from 4;00 p.m. Friday to 4;00 p.m. yesterday.

Four of the confirmed cases and all three asymptomatic cases are from Fengtai District.

A residential compound in the district was also adjusted, from medium-risk to high-risk for COVID-19 yesterday, after the compound registered eight confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, in the 14 days to noon yesterday.

Source: Nam News Network