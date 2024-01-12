  • Date: January 13, 2024
Bayda witnesses crowd of millions in ‘Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad’ march.


Al Bayda witnessed a massive crowd of millions in the ‘Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad’ march, emphasizing the alert and readiness to confront the American-Zionist and British aggression against Yemen.

The gathered masses raised the Yemeni and Palestinian flags, banners and slogans supporting and blessing the heroic military operations carried out by the armed forces.

The participants in the Great March announced a general mobilization and full readiness for jihad and direct confrontation with the American, British and Zionist enemy, on land, sea and air.

Source: Yemen News Agency

