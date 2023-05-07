Bahrain Welcomes Saudi-US Mediated Preliminary Talks to Stop Military Operations in Sudan

Kingdom of Bahrain welcomed the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America to start preliminary talks in the city of Jeddah between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to reach a cessation of military operations and an end to the conflict.

The preliminary talks come under a Saudi-US mediation in addition to support and endorsement from the quartet countries, the Arab League (AL) States, and the tripartite mechanism.

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed Manamah’s call to all Sudanese parties to let wisdom prevail and seriously commit to stopping the bloodshed.

It also called for providing protection for civilians and diplomats, facilitating humanitarian access to affected areas, and completing the political Framework Agreement to reach a final agreement that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, peace, and stability, along with political, economic, and social progress.

