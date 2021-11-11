Aurora Strategy Group Announces Expansion into the Middle East

Canadian public affairs firm opens offices in Israel and the United Arab Emirates

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marcel Wieder, President and Chief Advocate announced today that the Aurora Strategy Group will be expanding its practice to include Israel and the Arabian Gulf region. “We have concluded a strategic partnership with Beyad Halashon Communications in Israel to represent clients there, while Aurora will reciprocate in Canada. At the same time, Aurora founding Principal Craig Hughson, is establishing a presence in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, to serve the Gulf region,” said Wieder. “This gives us a strategic presence in one of the fastest growing markets for Canadian companies. At the same time, it offers opportunities for Middle Eastern firms to access the Canadian market.”

Beyad Halashon Communications is headed by David M. Weinberg, a seasoned and well-respected public relations and government affairs consultant. According to Weinberg, “Trade between Canada and Israel, and Israel and the UAE, has been growing significantly and this is an opportunity to help clients understand the opportunities that are available to them.” Weinberg went on to say, “Partnering with Aurora, with a national footprint and an experienced team, will help Israeli firms access the Canadian market.”

“Opening up an office in Dubai is a terrific opportunity for Aurora,” said Hughson. “As the only Canadian owned public affairs firm to have a footprint in the UAE, we will offer clients unprecedent access to an important and growing market. Plus, with the addition of the Israel office, we will build on the recent Abraham Accords signed between the UAE and Israel.”

“The addition of Weinberg is an important milestone for Aurora,” Wieder said. “Together with Hughson in Dubai, this is a strong Middle East team that can serve the needs of clients in both markets.”

Aurora Strategy Group is also part of the International Public Relations Network that consists of more than 50 firms in over 40 countries. Aurora clients have access to this network to ensure their global message is delivered.

Aurora Strategy Group is a public affairs, government and public relations firm based in Toronto, Ontario with offices in Edmonton, Alberta and Moncton, New Brunswick.

Marcel Wieder Tel: 416-907-2126 Email: info@aurorastrategy.com

David M. Weinberg Tel: 972-54-776-7273 Email: davidw@aurorastrategy.com

Craig Hughson Tel: 971-50-573-3647 Email: craig@aurorastrategy.com