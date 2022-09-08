ATFX won the Best Fintech Innovations Award in 2022

DUBAI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — From August 9th to 10th, 2022, the Financial Technologies & Cyber Security Exhibition & Conference was held at St. Regis Amman, Jordan. As a guest, ATFX shared its views on important issues at the exhibition, such as how brands can protect customer account data and endure customer funds’ security.

The exhibition participants included local banks, financial service providers, and other stakeholders. ATFX was the first fintech-powered CFD broker to attend the exhibition, which attracted significant attention from the media.

During the event, the organizers awarded ATFX the Best Fintech Innovations Award 2022. So far, ATFX has won 7 awards this year, including Hot brands of the Year 2022, Most Trusted Broker, Global best broker and more.

As part of its growth strategy, ATFX continues to explore the infinite possibilities of technology to bring first-class technology services to customers. In the future, ATFX will continue to expand its efforts in developing financial technologies to respond to the needs of its global customer base.

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, commodities, energy, indices, stocks CFDs, and ETF CFDs. ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus. In addition, ATFX is licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius and registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com/)