ATFX is the Most Trusted Brand in the Forex Industry

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, The Business Fame awarded the title of Most Trusted Brand 2021 to ATFX, recognizing our innovative trading model, strict capital supervision, and excellent user experience.

As the COVID-19 virus continues to rage worldwide, no industry is immune to it. Against this background, the financial sector keeps changing the traditional trading patterns by developing online trading technologies, intelligent sales approaches and remote client services. As an industrial leader, ATFX has incorporated a culture of innovation, allowing it to stand out despite the fierce market competition.

ATFX has been an award-winning brand, and this trend continued in 2021. We earned 14 honorary titles in 2021, including the Top 10 Hot Brands 2021, the Top 10 Most Influential Companies 2021 and the Best MT4 Broker. In addition, the latest title granted by The Business Fame once again validates ATFX’s achievements over the past year.

Looking into the future, ATFX will continue exploring new technologies to maintain its position as an industry leader. In addition, we will keep enhancing our clients’ trading experience and environment, thereby building a top international Forex broker brand worth our clients’ trust.

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including forex, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus. ATFX is licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

