Asari: King Abdullah’s Visit to Japan Marks a New High Point in Strategic Ties

Asari: Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Asari Hideki highlighted the significance of His Majesty King Abdullah II’s visit to Japan, noting its timing amidst heightened regional tensions and emphasizing the strong and enduring Jordan-Japan partnership.

According to Jordan News Agency, Asari Hideki explained that the visit marks King Abdullah’s sixteenth overall trip to Japan and his thirteenth since ascending the throne, illustrating the robust and trusted relationship between the two nations. This relationship is deeply rooted in the close ties between the Imperial and Hashemite families and is continually strengthened by active exchanges in youth, culture, and education.

Asari emphasized the growing strategic partnership between Japan and Jordan, which encompasses political, security, and defense cooperation, as well as economic collaboration and people-to-people exchanges. The upcoming meeting between King Abdullah II and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to provide a strategic dialogue platform focusing on regional stability, defense cooperation, and development priorities. The recent visit of former Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani to Amman further signifies the deepening of security cooperation.

On economic collaboration, Asari noted the joint efforts of Japan and Jordan in advancing sustainable development through projects in infrastructure, environmental management, tourism, health, and education. He praised Jordan’s representation at Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, where its pavilion, showcasing national landmarks such as Wadi Rum, was among the most popular attractions, fostering stronger people-to-people ties.

During King Abdullah II’s stay in Tokyo, he is scheduled to attend a dinner hosted by Emperor Naruhito and have a working dinner with Prime Minister Takaichi. Asari stated that the visit is expected to further elevate bilateral relations and deepen cooperation across various fields.

Addressing regional issues, Asari commended Jordan under King Abdullah’s leadership as an anchor of stability in a turbulent region and praised the Kingdom’s humanitarian role and generosity in hosting millions of Palestinian and Syrian refugees.

On the Gaza conflict, Asari referred to the first-phase agreement reached in October under the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict as a significant step toward de-escalation and the realization of a two-state solution. He lauded King Abdullah’s visionary leadership in advancing efforts for a just and lasting peace, urging all parties to implement the agreement “in good faith and in a steady manner.”

Asari reiterated that Japan and Jordan are aligned in supporting a two-state solution where Palestine and Israel coexist peacefully and securely. The two countries continue to work together bilaterally and through multilateral frameworks like the High-Level International Conference for the Two-State Solution.

He also emphasized Japan’s commitment to regional development through initiatives such as the Corridor for Peace and Prosperity, including the Jericho Agro-Industrial Park, which aims to strengthen the Palestinian economy as a foundation for lasting peace.

Asari concluded by expressing Japan’s appreciation for Jordan’s indispensable contributions to humanitarian aid and regional stability, affirming that the two countries will continue working together to advance peace and prosperity in the Middle East.