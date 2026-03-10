Army Foils Four Drug Smuggling Attempts Using Guided Balloons

Amman: The Eastern Military Zone early Tuesday foiled four attempts to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics using electronically guided balloons. Border Guard units detected the balloons through surveillance operations and successfully dealt with them, bringing down their payloads inside Jordanian territory. According to Jordan News Agency, the operation was carried out in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department. The seized materials were transferred to the relevant authorities to take the necessary legal actions.