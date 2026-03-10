  • Date: March 11, 2026

Army Foils Four Drug Smuggling Attempts Using Guided Balloons

Amman: The Eastern Military Zone early Tuesday foiled four attempts to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics using electronically guided balloons. Border Guard units detected the balloons through surveillance operations and successfully dealt with them, bringing down their payloads inside Jordanian territory. According to Jordan News Agency, the operation was carried out in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department. The seized materials were transferred to the relevant authorities to take the necessary legal actions.

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

RECENT POST

PAGES

Copyright ©2026 Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.
Categories
Pages