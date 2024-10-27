Army chief, Lebanese Army Commander talk cooperation

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen.Yousef Huneiti, received on Sunday, Lebanese Army Commander, Gen. Joseph Aoun.

During a meeting at General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF), Huneiti discussed with Gen. Aoun, the aspects of joint cooperation and coordination in various fields, in addition to the latest developments on the regional and international arenas, aimed to serves interests of the two brotherly countries’ armed forces.

Huneiti also stressed the importance of the two countries’ “strategic” partnership, stressing the need to intensify efforts to achieve security and peace in the region.

For his part, Gen. Aoun expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s “pivotal” role, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, and its role in supporting the humanitarian and relief efforts in Lebanon during the current circumstances.

Source: Jordan News Agency