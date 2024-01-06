Armed clashes continue with large groups of smugglers on northern border-JAFDiscussing mechanism for strengthening steadfastness factors in confronting Zionist-American enemy

Amman: Since 2:am Saturday morning, armed clashes have been taking place between Jordanian border guard forces and large armed groups of smugglers on the Kingdom’s northern border, a responsible military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army announced.

The source added that clashes have so far led to the injury and arrest of a number of smugglers, as well as thwarting smuggling of large quantities of drugs and weapons.

Additionally, the source affirmed that the armed groups are now being expelled into Syria.

The past few days have witnessed an increase in the number of these operations and shift from infiltration and smuggling attempts into armed clashes, aimed to crossing the Kingdom’s border by force by targeting border guards, the source pointed out.

The source stated that these clashes are continuing to this moment and Jordanian armed forces are following on these groups’ movements and their attempts to destabilize national security, vowing utomost efforts to det

er and chase them wherever they are.

Source: Jordan News Agency

A meeting in Hajjah, today,Saturday, headed by the Secretary-General of the province’s Local Council, Ismail Al-Muhaim, discussed the mechanism for strengthening the factors of steadfastness in the face of the Zionist-American enemy.

The meeting, which included the general directors of Qur’anic education at the Ministry of Education, Salem Al-Waili, the internal audit, Ali Al-Khaled, the training needs, Muhammad Jahaf, and the deputy director of the province’s education office, Jamal Al-Ghashimi, reviewed the nature of the stage that requires competent cadres to raise education to the required level.

The meeting touched on the guidelines for awareness programs about the nature of the Arab-Zionist conflict that will be implemented in the province center and the districts.

The meeting, in the presence of the directors of the youth and sports offices in the province, Murad Shali, and technical education, Dr. Abdullah Adhabi, the dean of the branch of the College of Qur’anic Sciences, Abdullah Mayah, and the d

eputy director of the health office, Hamid Al-Nusairi, emphasized the role of education in building a generation armed with awareness and insight and possessing an academic background that enables it to enroll in higher education and serve motherland.

The attendees noted the importance of establishing awareness among teachers and students of the importance of positions in the face of the Zionist-American enemy and the continued activation of the economic boycott, acquittal, generous donations, marches, vigils and other activities.

They stressed the necessity of exposing the coalition of aggression led by America and carried out by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and their mercenaries against the Yemeni people, raising awareness of the dangers of silence in the face of what the people of Gaza are exposed to, and crying out in the face of the arrogant ones.

Source: Yemen News Agency