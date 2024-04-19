Arab Parliament Denounces Inability of UN Security Council to Issue a Resolution Enabling Palestine to Obtain Full Membership

Cairo, Arab Parliament Speaker Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi has denounced the UN Security Council inability to issue a resolution enabling the State of Palestine to obtain full UN membership, criticizing the US’ use of veto, which contributes to the usurpation of the legitimate right of the Palestinians to have a state and become full UN member.

In a statement today, Al-Asoumi stressed the need to enable the Palestinian people to fully exercise all their legitimate rights through international recognition of a Palestinian state, and to raise the flag of Palestine at the UN headquarters. He also called on the international community to assume its legal and historical responsibility to end the brutal occupation of the Palestinian territories and help reach a final and fair solution to the Palestinian issue, that sees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem.

Al-Asoumi reaffirmed his continued support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinians at regional and internationa

l fora.

Source: Saudi Press Agency