Arab-Islamic ministerial committee meets US Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs



Members of the ministerial committee, formed by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit and chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, met in Washington on Thursday with members of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Ben Cardin.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Shukri, and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani attended the meeting.

The meeting covered the measures taken to secure an early ceasefire and the safety of vulnerable civilians, as well as updates on the situation in the Gaza Strip and the military escalation in the area.

The ministerial committee members declared their total opposition to any abuses and actions by the Israeli occupation forces, including their flagrant disregard for international humanitarian law and international law and their blatant settlement operations, forced relocation, and bombing of

civilian targets.

They emphasized the significance of the international community acting swiftly and seriously to guarantee the security of relief corridors for the timely supply of food, medicine, and humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

They pointed out that the international community must work seriously to implement international resolutions pertaining to the two-state solution and to enable the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights to establish an independent Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in order to put Palestine back on the path of just, lasting, and comprehensive peace.

Source: Jordan News Agency