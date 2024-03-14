  • Date: March 15, 2024
Arab Baath Party congratulates Revolution leader on month of Ramadan


The National Leadership of the Arab Socialist Baath Party – Qatar Yemen, expressed its warmest congratulations and blessings to the leader of the revolution, al-Sayeed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The leadership of the Arab Baath Party explained in a statement received (Saba) that the advent of this religious occasion comes when Yemen waging a holy jihadi battle carried out by the Yemeni armed forces in victory over the oppression of the Palestinian people.

Source: Yemen News Agency

