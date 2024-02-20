Anti-aggression parties bless operations targeting American-British enemy



The coalition of anti-aggression political parties and forces have blessed the operations targeting the American-British enemy with four qualitative operations in the 24 hours.

In a statement, the coalition said the escalation of the Yemeni armed forces against American-British ships as the beginning of a qualitative transformation in Yemeni military operations and an affirmation of the stability of the position in support of the resistance in Gaza and the West Bank and a victory for the oppression of the Palestinian people who are subjected to genocide and a stifling siege for the fifth month in a row, in response to the American-British aggression against Yemen.

The statement pointed out that the operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces are more faithful to the promise of the Leader of the Revolution in his successive speeches confirming that the operations in the Red and Arab seas will escalate and will not stop until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.

t pointed out that the armed forces embodied the sincere popular will, which constitutes the strongest guarantees to continue on the path of steadfastness and confrontation until achieving clear victory in the sacred battle against the forces of global terrorism.

Source: Yemen News Agency