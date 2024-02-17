Amran.. Unprecedented crowds in ‘Our squares are jihad’ marches.. We are steadfast with Gaza until victory



The city of Amran witnessed on Friday an unprecedented mass march in the province, under the slogan, ‘Our squares are jihad… we are steadfast with Gaza until victory.’

The crowds in the march led by the Governor of the province, Dr. Faisal Jaman, and members of the Shura Council, Muhammad Al-Houri and Yahya Ashish, raised Palestinian flags and slogans against tyrants and arrogant powers.

It condemned the massacres and genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people, with American, British and Western participation and support, in light of Arab and Islamic silence.

The masses once again authorized the leader of the revolution and the armed forces to target American, Israeli, and British ships and all ships linked to the criminal Zionist lobby, and to bomb the occupied cities until the aggression against Gaza is stopped and food and medicine are brought to the Palestinian people.

The squares of the districts of Khamir, Huth, Harf Sufyan, Thula, Maswar, As Sawd, Suwayr, Habu

r Zulaymah, Al-Sakibat, Al Qaflah, Raydah and Kharif witnessed massive marches, confirming the high readiness to confront the Great Satan, America, Britain, the Zionist enemy, and all those who stand with them and support them.

A statement issued by the marches affirmed the continuation of demonstrations, marches, official and popular activities and events, and steadfastness in the jihadist and faith stance tirelessly in support, support and participation of the Palestinian people in their sacred battle against the Zionist enemy.

He pointed to the readiness of the sons of Imran and their continued mobilization to confront the American, Zionist and British escalation at all levels, in preparation for waging the battle of ‘the promised conquest and holy jihad’ against the Zionist evil trio.

Source: Yemen News Agency