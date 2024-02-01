AmplifyBio Celebrates Grand Opening of Manufacturing Enablement Center in New Albany, Ohio

NEW ALBANY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / AmplifyBio, a leading commercialization partner for advanced therapies that include cell and gene therapies, proudly announces the successful grand opening of the AmplifyBio Manufacturing Enablement Center (AMEC) in New Albany, Ohio. The milestone event follows the addition of a site dedicated to drug discovery, optimization and characterization work acquired last year in South San Francisco and the original spin out of a preclinical CRO business from Battelle in May of 2021.

The opening event was attended by AmplifyBio executive leadership, staff, esteemed board members, including Battelle CEO Lou VonThaer, and distinguished guests from the wider Central Ohio life sciences community and marked a significant achievement in the company’s evolution.

Event Highlights:

Held at the state-of-the-art facility in New Albany, the guests also included leaders from Ohio Life Sciences, city officials from New Albany, investors, members of the press, and colleagues from neighboring life science organizations. The gathering commenced with a reception, fostering networking opportunities and collaboration among attendees.

Guests were treated to informative tours of the AMEC facility, showcasing grade B and grade C manufacturing suites available for lease to clients. AmplifyBio’s varied operating models that include full outsourcing, a full "hoteling" model, and a hybrid collaborative model were highlighted during the tours, showcasing the company’s commitment to providing flexible and innovative manufacturing and technology solutions.

Remarks from Key Speakers:

Jae Yoon, CFO and Executive VP of Strategy for AmplifyBio, expressed gratitude to supportive investors, community members, and dedicated staff for the achievement. Eddie Pauline, CEO of Ohio Life Sciences, spoke enthusiastically about AmplifyBio’s contribution to the growing life science ecosystem in Central Ohio. He emphasized the importance of collaboration in fostering a conducive environment for biotech growth in the region.

The program culminated with remarks from AmplifyBio CEO, J. Kelly Ganjei, and AmplifyBio Board Chairman and Battelle CEO, Lou Von Thaer. Both leaders highlighted the significant milestone and reiterated the company’s commitment to being a service provider that is committed to offering comprehensive solutions to critical challenges facing advanced therapy developers.

"It’s a very exciting day for AmplifyBio," said J. Kelly Ganei, CEO. "The opening of AMEC is just one more step in our journey to be a partner with the experience and technological environment that can significantly reduce the time and safety risks for developers bringing these life-changing drugs to the patients who are anxiously waiting for them."

The event concluded with a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony, signifying the official opening of the AMEC facility. Opening the manufacturing facility is an important component in AmplifyBio’s vision to provide capable capacity for the development and manufacturing of advanced modality drugs. The company’s three sites seamlessly integrate expertise and technology in a flexible environment where developers can ensure the right parameters for safety and reproducibility are maintained from concept to commercial.

About AmplifyBio:

AmplifyBio is a drug development and commercialization partner for advanced therapies. Launched out of Battelle in 2021, they provide industry-leading preclinical toxicology, safety, and pharmacology testing in an agile environment with analytics capabilities that serve the dynamic safety requirements of modern modalities. AmplifyBio further expanded in 2022 to offer R&D services with a particular focus on drug characterization services that de-risk scale-up and manufacturing. In 2023, they opened their first fully customizable manufacturing suites for lease in staffing models that range from full "hoteling" to more traditional outsourcing partnerships. In any service program, AmplifyBio clients harness decades of experience in drug development, safety testing, and manufacturing support services to reduce risks, timelines, and costs of bringing life-saving cures to patients.

Contact Information

Kimberly LaPointe

Director of Marketing

klapointe@amplify-bio.com

904-738-5897

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

SOURCE: AmplifyBio

View the original press release on newswire.com.