The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded Sunday’s trading session with a 0.15 percent increase, reaching 2,385 points.

During the session, a total of 3.6 million shares were exchanged through 1,875 transactions, accumulating a trading value of JD3 million.

The closing values of shares from 26 companies experienced an ascent, while 21 witnessed a decline. The share prices of 38 companies remained stable.

Source: Jordan News Agency