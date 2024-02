The American-British aggression launched today,Saturday, four airstrikes on Hodeida province.

A security official explained to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the American-British aggression launched three airstrikes on the Katheeb in the city, Taif in Al-Durayhimi District, and Al-Jah in Bayt al-Faqih District.

The official indicated that the American-British aggression again targeted Al-Katheeb area with a second airstrikes.

Source: Yemen News Agency