America harness itself to interests of Zionist enemy

Today, the United States of America has placed itself in increasing international isolation and an exposed position to the Arab and Islamic world, due to its actual participation with the Zionist enemy in its aggression against the Gaza Strip.

In this context, America continues its policies and positions in support of the Zionists since their occupation of the Palestinian Arab lands.

The American action taking place today at various political, economic and military levels is nothing but confirmation that the Zionist enemy entity is America’s protégé and its claws with which it gnaws those who disagree with it in the Middle East.

We are not surprised by Biden’s statements that came during his visit to ‘Tel Aviv’ in such a ridiculous and ridiculous way, saying: ‘If Israel had not existed, we would have created it,’ this confirms its country stands by the usurping entity.

Under American cover and continuous support, the Zionist warplanes continue their continuous bombardment on all areas of the Gaza Strip o

n the 81st day of the Zionist-American aggression, leaving dozens of martyrs and hundreds wounded.

Palestinian media report that the Zionist enemy committed 25 massacres during the past 24 hours, claiming 250 martyrs and 500 injuries.

The Zionist enemy carried out fire belts for hours last night in the vicinity of the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis and at Al-Maghazi Camp, Al-Bureij Camp, and Juhr Al-Dik in the central Gaza Strip.

Zionist artillery continued its bombardment of the Bureij camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip, while Zionist vehicles made a limited incursion into the east of Bureij, and sounds of clashes were heard.

The Zionist raids continued on Jabalia, targeting the vicinity of Birkat Abu Rashid and the Al-Harn area in Jabalia camp, in addition to the continuous bombing of Jabalia Al-Balad.

America was given veto power more than once during a vote in the UN Security Council against a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Since the start of the Zioni

st-American aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7, Washington has devoted itself to the Zionist enemy entity and has more than once stood alone in international forums to obstruct draft ceasefire resolutions in Gaza.

Biden ended his previous pledges that ‘America is back!’ To bear its international responsibilities due to the actual participation in war crimes committed by the Zionist enemy forces in the Gaza Strip.

In the UN Security Council, for example, America more than once used its veto power to prevent the issuance of two resolutions calling for a ‘humanitarian ceasefire’ in the Strip.

In the United Nations General Assembly, it voted against a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a situation that clearly revealed America’s image in the world.

US administration officials claim that they are exerting pressure on Netanyahu’s Zionist government behind the scenes, and that the pressure is bearing fruit by allowing fuel tankers to enter Gaza, restoring Internet service to the Strip,

and opening the crossings.

But on the other hand, the genocide and massacres committed by the Zionist enemy continue against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

When it comes to the Palestinians, America’s complete bias towards the Zionists and their lack of respect for human rights appears in a way that provokes the free world.

As for the Arab countries that fall under the American security system, they find themselves experiencing a form of schizophrenia with the nation, and will remain under the American umbrella, broken and without a clear position.

In an infinite outcome, the ongoing Zionist-American aggression on the Gaza Strip since the seventh of last October has resulted in the martyrdom of more than 20,674 Palestinians and the injury of about 54,536 others, more than 70 percent of whom are women and children.

Source: Yemen News Agency