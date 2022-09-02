ALL STAR ALLIANCE FZ LLC DUBAI LAUNCHES QUANTUM GATEWAY TO THE FUTURE

LightCard Founders Quantum NFT Membership First to Market

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — All Star Alliance FZ of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is a global community of aligned humanitarian and technology companies seeking to improve the world utilizing Web3 & a global DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations), announces its official launch with Project i3X, a DeFi reward distribution platform focused on karmic rewards for improvements in sectors such algae, AI, water remediation, conscious media, and quantum energy. This unique NFT membership program empowers impact, innovation, implementation in quantum technologies by deploying them, through multiple virtual and real-world communities, into economically and environmentally sound social impact projects with its official global launch on September 3rd, 2022.

Founders may select from a 3-tier membership to include Energy, Frequency, or Vibration and receive a custom NFT quantum membership card with the ability to earn karmic rewards and a stake of ownership within the ecosystem of projects. In addition, the opportunity to be a founder in the ASCENDED DAO will have access to VIP services from the i3X LightCard, Web3 communities, Ascended Spaces Network of Smart Villages & Eco-Resorts and the Ascendia XR Metaverse offered through A

Holders will have membership access into a digital & physical ecosystem that includes i3X, The Decent Company, Ascendia, Ascended Citizenship and the Realms of the ASCENDED DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) Founders will also receive karmic rewards from all global humanitarian projects maintained by i3x and ASCENDED DAO and the ability to participate in the economy and act as a citizen in the New Earth-styled Metaverse built upon XR (“extended reality”) technologies.

Through its partnerships innovations, the purpose is to help unlock human potential by creating gamified humanitarian economies and communities that set individuals up for success through a karmic rewards system. Through a collective of communities, both physical and digital, the team realizes the next step in unlocking humanity’s advancement requires next-generation-level thinking with Web3 empowerment.

The All Star Alliance FZ aim to create a New Earth digital & physical Metaverse community that gives members access to the LifeStyle Gamification for the New Earth Creative Economy. Upcoming projects include regenerative communities with infrastructural algae farms, quantum energy and frequency-healing regenerative communities which merge global membership with extended reality tech and blockchain experiences worldwide.

All Star Alliance FZ also plans to launch in Q3 of 2023 immersive experiences through the creation of Digital Twins powered by AI-Beings, and Web3.0 Avatars in tandem with Web3.0 empowered communities focused on maximizing humanities true potential.

ABOUT ALL STAR ALLIANCE FZ::

All Star Alliance FZ LLC Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a high tech collective is a global community of aligned humanitarian and technology companies seeking to improve the world utilizing Web3 & a Global DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations). More information can be found at https://www.asaua3.io

