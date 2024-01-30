Albertsons Companies’ Associate Named One of Women We Admire’s Top 50 Women Leaders of Hawaii for 2023

MAUI, HI / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Albertsons Companies



We’re pleased to celebrate Charissa Rujanavech on being named one of Women We Admire’s Top 50 Women Leaders of Hawaii for 2023.

Charissa Rujanavech is our Senior Director of Climate, Circularity and Innovation, leading our decarbonization efforts across our operations since 2022. Since joining Albertsons Companies, she has been primarily focused on sustainable refrigeration management, most recently presenting strategies for refrigeration emissions reduction at the climate tech conference, VERGE.

Charissa leads the team developing our environmental impact metrics and reporting, as well as our innovation pipeline through the discovery and evaluation of new technologies, partnerships and R&D opportunities across our ESG goals. Charissa has over 15 years of sustainability experience and lives in Hawai’i on the island of Maui and is eternally inspired by the island’s natural beauty to conserve resources and create a sustainable world for future generations.

