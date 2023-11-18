  • Date: November 19, 2023
Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza begins to evacuate-Official


Director of the Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip, Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, said evacuation of Al-Shifa Medical Complex began, and patients are heading for the south, after the Israeli occupation requested the injured Palestinians be evacuated from the hospital.

The official noted five doctors remained in the complex to supervise process of coordinating exit of the injured Gazans, adding that 120 injured citizens are still inside the complex out of 650.

Meanwhile, he noted premature babies are still inside the hospital, and contact was launched with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in this regard.

For her part, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said Israel sentences patients to death by forcing them to evacuate the complex.

Source: Jordan News Agency

