Al-Jawf… crowds in marches “Our squares are jihad… we stand firm with Gaza until victory”



Al-Jawf province witnessed on Friday mass marches under the slogan ‘Our squares are jihad… we stand firm with Gaza until victory’ in solidarity with Gaza and denouncing the brutal massacres committed by the Zionist occupation in Palestine.

Participants in the marches in the districts of Al-Hazm, Al-Matoun, Al-Maslub, Al-Ghail, Al-Zahir, Al-Matma, Al-Marashi, Al-Anan, Khab Wa AShaaf, Al-Humaidat and Rajuza raised Palestinian flags and slogans emphasizing the continued support and support of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance in the face of Zionist aggression.

They reiterated their readiness, preparedness, and public mobilization to fight the battle to liberate the Palestinian holy sites and lands.

Statements issued by the marches confirmed the continuation of mass marches and solidarity stops with Gaza, as well as preventing the passage of Israeli ships or those heading to the occupied Palestinian territories until the Zionist aggression stops.

It blessed the qualitative operations carri

ed out by the resistance in Palestine, Lebanon and Iraq despite the American targeting of them, and the operations of the Yemeni armed forces against the enemy in the Red and Arab Seas.

The statements emphasized the high readiness and comprehensive mobilization to confront the American, Israeli and British escalation… calling on the Arab and Islamic peoples and all the free people of the world to take action to take a firm stance and move against the Zionist enemy’s efforts to storm the city of Rafah, and to continue to boycott Israeli and American goods and companies that support the usurping entity.

Source: Yemen News Agency