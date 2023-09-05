Al-Azhar University celebrates the graduation of the twenty-eighth batch of students

The activities of the twenty-eighth cohort celebration were launched at Al-Azhar University – Gaza, in the new campus building south of Gaza City, in a large academic celebration and under the patronage of President Mahmoud Abbas Abu Mazen, President of the State of Palestine.

In a speech on behalf of President Mahmoud Abbas Abu Mazen, President of the State of Palestine, Ahmed Helles, leader of the Fatah movement in Gaza, conveyed the President’s greetings and blessings to his graduates, male and female, expressing his pride in this promising generation that will bear the responsibility of national responsibility and is armed with the knowledge, knowledge and will that distinguishes our people in confronting… Challenges, stressing that this day is a day of fulfillment to the martyrs and prisoners and to the values of giving, stressing that Palestine needs all of its people and that the exceptional bitter reality that we are going through is only a station that will end and all the people of Palestine will find their opportunity in their homeland and institutions, stressing the role and status of Palestinian universities in Providing the community with multiple competencies and experiences, renewing the President’s confidence in Al-Azhar University and its academic and administrative staff, wishing it to be in the ranks of the universities referred to as Lebanon.

On the other hand, Helles stressed the need to circumvent the vision of President Mahmoud Abbas, which he recently called for in his meeting with the General Secretaries of the Palestinian factions in the Arab Republic of Egypt, stressing that the dialogues of the Palestinian factions seeking to achieve national unity and turn the page on the hateful division are the only way out of this Palestinian situation. difficult situations in which the forms of Israeli aggression intensified, and he said: “Internal unity is the only way to achieve our goals of independence, return, and the establishment of our state with its capital, Al-Quds Al-Sharif,” praising at the same time the positions of the Palestinian leadership, calling on everyone to support the positions of the leadership and line up behind President Mahmoud Abbas to confront all… Conspiracies being hatched against our cause.

Speech of the Board of Trustees

In turn, Dr. Khalil Abu Al-Foul, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, extended congratulations and blessings to his graduating children and their families on the occasion of their graduation, welcoming the university’s guests, pointing out that Al-Azhar University – Gaza, as it celebrates this day, is pleased to gift Palestine a new group of its graduates to contribute with those who came before them to the prosperity of the present and future of our homeland. Al-Habib, pointing out that the university, thanks to God, was able to meet the aspirations of the Palestinian people and be a cultural symbol for our people, and carried the message of the homeland and its cause and reached the wonderful academic level among the local, Arab and international universities, the foundations of which were laid and given with the greatest attention and care by the immortal martyr Yasser Arafat Abu Ammar, appreciating the efforts of His Excellency President Mahmoud Abbas Abu Mazen, President of the State of Palestine, is the main supporter of this university.

Dr. confirmed.Abu Foul continues the support and care of the Board of Trustees for this great scientific edifice in order to achieve more scientific and research achievements, pointing out that the Board of Trustees, in cooperation with university bodies, was able to overcome obstacles and achieve stability mixed with development, by opening horizons for more scientific and research achievements, developing and creating programs, and constructing Omrani, equipping the latest scientific and practical laboratories, providing an enlightened environment, allowing freedom of thought and expression, and openness to the local and global community by concluding several partnership and cooperation agreements that reflect its vision as a pioneering institution that contributes to knowledge production and graduates competent students equipped with science and knowledge and capable of work and production, indicating that The Board of Trustees sought to raise the level of the university, an endeavor that knows nothing but patience and perseverance3, directing a warm greeting to those in charge of the university, including professors and employees, for their tremendous efforts. It also extended thanks, appreciation and gratitude to all sisterly Arab countries and to all institutions.National, Arab and international institutions that have contributed and are still contributing to the development of the university at all levels, including providing scholarships and aid to students.

Speech of the university president

In turn, the President of the University, Professor Dr. Omar Milad, welcomed all the attendees, thanking the university’s guests for their presence and responding to the university’s invitation and participating in its celebration of the graduation of a new group of its students. He extended his congratulations to his graduating children, urging them to exert more seriousness and diligence and challenge the difficulties. He also saluted the fathers and mothers, pointing out The successes that the university has achieved at the academic, construction and research levels are thanks to its scholars, researchers, students and graduates who write countless success stories in all countries of the world. He said: “Thank God, we have opened nine accredited academic programmes, the most important of which is the doctoral program in law, which is the first at the level of the nation’s universities, making it The number of programs offered by the university is one hundred and twenty-one, including five programs that grant doctoral degrees, thirty-six programs that grant master’s degrees, and eighty programs that grant bachelor’s degrees.”

The University President affirmed his firm support and allegiance to His Excellency President Mahmoud Abbas, reiterating his confidence in the Palestinian leadership and the Palestine Liberation Organization, the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, until the establishment of our independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. He also stressed that our country needs to invest in its human resources of graduates and innovators. This requires allocating the necessary funds to build business incubators and productive centers in the information technology sector, the software industry, and artificial intelligence. He pointed to the new specializations that the university opened to meet the needs of the market. He also talked about the establishment of new service centers, such as the spectral devices laboratory in the College of Science, the physical therapy clinic, and the specialized clinics of the College of Dentistry. In addition to implementing many development and service projects with funding from local, Arab, Islamic and international supporting and donor bodies, he pointed to the efforts of the university administration to expand its relations through external visits and signing agreements.Cooperation to finance academic projects aimed at developing scientific research and curricula with prestigious Arab universities and distinguished European and American universities.

At the conclusion of his speech, the President of the University extended his thanks and appreciation to the committee preparing for the graduation ceremony of the twenty-eighth group at our university, headed by Dr. Muhammad Shabeer, Chairman of the Committee, the heads of the committees and their members, and everyone who made an effort to make this solemn ceremony a success.

Speech by the Chairman of the Ceremony Preparation Committee

For his part, the Chairman of the Ceremony Preparation Committee and the Vice President of the University for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Shabeer, welcomed the university’s guests and all attendees, beginning his speech by offering congratulations to the graduates and their families on the occasion of their graduation, pointing out that these planets that we are producing today confirm the university’s mission and its pioneering national role, and he said: “The time has come.” “The moment of construction and prosperity as you go to serve our beloved country.” He advised the graduates to continue on the path no matter how great the challenges become.

And Dr. Many thanks and appreciation to all the administrative bodies and higher bodies at the university for the support and assistance they provided to enable us to achieve this large ceremony in this wonderful manner. Special thanks go to the preparatory committee, the subcommittees of the ceremony, the Palestinian police, the media, and everyone who contributed to organizing this celebration in an appropriate manner.

Alumni speech

Graduate Dina Al-Moubayed, the first graduate of the Faculty of Science with a grade of 95.71% and an excellent grade with first class honors, gave the graduates’ speech, during which she saluted Al-Azhar University – Gaza, expressing the great gratitude of the graduates to Al-Azhar University – Gaza and to all its faculty members and employees for their efforts to Raising the status of the university and bringing it to the ranks of prestigious universities, and for what they have done to graduate a generation capable of taking responsibility and entering the field of work and building society, congratulating the parents on the occasion of their children’s graduation, wishing God a life full of success and excellence for her fellow graduates, male and female.

Graduation ceremonies and receiving certificates

At the end of the celebration, the university honored the top colleges, and then the college deans awarded the graduating students with graduation certificates, after they chanted the graduation oath behind the university president, amid a joyful atmosphere and applause and cheers from the graduating students

Source: Maan News Agency