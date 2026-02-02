AirJoule Technologies to Form Strategic Partnership with TenX Investment for Exclusive Middle East Distribution

Strategic partnership accelerates AIRJ’s commercialization strategy in the Middle East and broader Global South

Pat Eilers, Executive Chairman of AirJoule Technologies, and Abdulnasser Al-Sharafi, Partner at TenX Investment, sign an agreement for TenX Investment to become AIRJ’s exclusive distributor of AirJoule products in the Middle East region.

RONAN, Mont, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or “AIRJ”), a leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air, today announced an agreement with TenX Investment in Energy Enterprises & Management Co (“TenX Investment”), a wholly Emirati-owned UAE-based technology and infrastructure investment firm, to become AIRJ’s exclusive distributor of AirJoule products in the Middle East region.

AIRJ – TenX Distribution Signing

Positioning AirJoule to Address Water Security in the Middle East

This milestone represents significant advancement building on the Memorandum of Understanding announced in August 2024 and positions AIRJ to capture substantial market opportunities in a rapidly growing yet water-stressed region. Under the agreement, TenX Investment will have exclusive rights to market, sell, and support AirJoule distributed water generation and industrial dehumidification systems in the countries of UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Commercial terms are to be reflected in a definitive agreement ahead of initial commercial deployments, which are planned for late 2026.

The collaboration with TenX Investment provides AIRJ with immediate market access, local expertise, and established relationships across government, commercial, and industrial sectors in a region experiencing explosive growth in data center development, advanced manufacturing, and infrastructure investment—all sectors with critical water security requirements. Governments and enterprises are increasingly seeking technologies that can strengthen water security while reducing energy intensity.

The AirJoule platform technology, which leverages waste heat and utilizes metal-organic frameworks and vacuum chambers to efficiently separate water from air, is uniquely suited to improve water sustainability in the region. AirJoule systems produce pure distilled water at industrial scale to support cooling systems and other industrial processes, and AirJoule’s market-leading dehumidification efficiency delivers significant energy savings for customers.

Strategic Partnership Leveraging TenX Investment’s Regional Expertise

“Expanding our commercial relationship with TenX Investment represents a pivotal milestone in AirJoule Technologies’ international expansion strategy and positions us to capture significant opportunities in one of the world’s most compelling markets for distributed water generation,” said Matt Jore, Chief Executive Officer of AirJoule Technologies.

Ramdas Rao, President, International of AirJoule Technologies, said, “The Middle East and broader Global South face extraordinary water security challenges while simultaneously experiencing rapid growth in data centers, advanced manufacturing, and infrastructure development. TenX Investment brings the capabilities we need to accelerate market penetration, such as deep regional relationships, proven commercialization expertise, and an intimate understanding of business requirements and regulatory environments.”

“We are excited to formalize our partnership with AirJoule Technologies and advance toward becoming their exclusive Middle East distributor,” said Abdulnasser Al-Sharafi, Partner at TenX Investment. “AirJoule’s innovative platform technology addresses one of the most critical challenges facing our region—water security—while simultaneously supporting national economic diversification strategies and sustainability commitments. AirJoule has demonstrated compelling performance in Dubai’s demanding climate, and we’ve received substantial interest from government and private sector customers seeking sustainable water solutions. We believe this agreement will establish a strong foundation for scaling deployments across the region in the coming years.”

Dubai Demonstration System is an Important Milestone in Commercialization

From February 2025 to December 2025, AIRJ and TenX Investment operated an AirJoule demonstration system at the Dubai Future Lab that consistently validated performance in the region’s extreme climate conditions. The system operated through wide temperature and humidity swings, generating high purity distilled water and demonstrating operational reliability. This demonstration was successful in generating internal data for future optimization, facilitating external customer discussions and accelerating commercial interest.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air. Through its joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation, the company’s purpose is freeing the world of its water and energy constraints by delivering groundbreaking sorption technologies. For more information, visit https://airjouletech.com.

About TenX Investment

TenX Investment in Energy Enterprises & Management Co. LLC specializes in investing and bringing the best international energy solutions to the UAE and the broader MENA region. As a wholly Emirati-owned SME investment company in the UAE, we leverage our extensive connections and strategic partnerships to provide unparalleled access to innovative energy technologies and services, ensuring our clients stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. Additionally, we invest in cutting-edge technologies to further support sustainable energy advancements, reinforcing our commitment to driving efficiency and sustainability in the energy sector. For more information, visit www.10xinvestment.ae.

