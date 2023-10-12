57 Chinese universities teach Arabic language-Official

Professor of Literature at Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU),Dr. Xue Qinggue, said a total of 57 Chinese universities currently teach Arabic language. During a meeting organized by BFSU with a Jordanian press delegation visiting China at invitation of Chinese government, Qinggue noted an increasing demand for learning Arabic language among Chinese youth, in light of the “distinguished” Chinese-Arab relations. Qinggue also noted a total of 7 Chinese universities only teach Arabic 20 years ago, but their number increased “significantly” over the last two decades until it has now reached 57 universities. He noted BFSU has been teaching Arabic language and literature since 1958, and grants various degrees in Arabic literature, Middle Eastern issues, Arab culture and history. Additionally, he referred to “distinguished” cultural cooperation with Jordan, adding that annual activities are jointly organized by BFSU and Jordanian Ministry of Culture. Meanwhile, Professor of Arabic language at BFSU, Dr. You Mei, presented some challenges facing Arabic language students and the mechanism for overcoming these hardships.

Source: Jordan News Agency