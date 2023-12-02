  • Date: December 3, 2023
47kg of cocaine seized, 3 arrested in botched drug smuggling attempt


Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) personnel Saturday arrested three people and seized 47 kilograms of cocaine as they foiled a drug smuggling attempt in collaboration with international agents.

In one of the largest drug busts this year, AND officers have for weeks gathered information about a group of people inside the Kingdom trying to smuggle quantities of drugs into the Kingdom in cooperation with international criminal networks, the Public Security Department’s media spokesman said.

He said investigators found that the suspects had planned to ship the drugs in across the border via a postal parcel with legal wrappings that was coming from a South American country, which the suspects will receive upon arrival in the Kingdom.

The spokesman confirmed that investigators were able to identify the suspicious parcel of coffee beans and cocoa, and lab tests found that the whole quantity was made from the narcotic substance cocaine.

He said police raided the suspects’ locations and arrested them and seized fir
earms that were in their possession before referring them to the State Security Court’s Prosecutor.

The spokesman said authorities will contact law enforcement agencies in some countries to reach the criminal network and take action.

Source: Jordan News Agency

