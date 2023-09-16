20th Conference of Arab Businessmen and Investors to see high participation-JCC

Chairman of Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) , Khalil Haj Tawfiq, said Arab private sector shows “remarkable and large” interest in participating in the 20th Conference of Arab Businessmen and Investors, which will be hosted in the Kingdom under Royal patronage on next October 18. In a statement to “Petra” on Saturday, Haj Tawfiq said he met with the majority of Arab private sector leaders on the sidelines of the 134th session of the Board of Directors of the Union of Arab Chambers, which was recently hosted by the Bahraini capital, Manama. The sector’s leaders expressed willingness to take part in the upcoming conference, especially as a “large” gathering of business owners, investors, and leaders, officials and ministers in Arab governments, he pointed out. Haj Tawfiq affirmed Jordan’s capability to hold the conference at a appropriate level, amid support and keenness to make it successful, to enhance the Kingdom’s position to remaining a headquarters for investment and trade in the region. Additionally, Haj Tawfiq noted the Kingdom will witness launch of the “Amman Declaration” of the first Arab private sector economic summit, adding that its outcomes will be presented to the Arab leaders at the Arab Economic and Development Summit, which will be held ahead end of 2023 in Mauritania. The conference, he said, will be a “strong” opportunity for the Kingdom to present its new plans in the investment and reforms fields that have been implemented to develop its business and investor environment, especially after endorsing Investment Environment Law, as well as presenting the investment opportunities and projects that Jordan intends to implement in multiple strategic sectors to Arab investors. The two-day event, he noted, will provide a platform for Arab countries to showcase their investment opportunities and projects, aimed to establish joint economic enterprises that push and enhance comprehensive development, and contribute to combating unemployment and providing job opportunities for young people. Haj Tawfiq added that the conference will contribute to introducing investment climate and environment, policies, incentives, and modern legislation in the Arab countries to attract investments, and review their vision on investment projects that aim to reach a diversified and sustainable economy.

Source: Jordan News Agency