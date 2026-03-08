1win Arranges Private Charter Flights for VIP Clients Leaving the UAE Amid Aviation Disruptions

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 March 2026 – As aviation disruptions continue in the Gulf region following reports of a drone strike near Dubai International Airport, global company 1win has organized a private evacuation operation for its VIP clients currently in the United Arab Emirates.

“Safety first,” the Owner of 1win commented on X. “When airports in Dubai closed, and many were stranded, not knowing how to get out, in less than a day, we organized the evacuation of our VIP clients on all private jets, so they could return home safely without waiting for the situation to stabilize. We are here to support you in any situation.”

Commercial aviation in the region has been heavily disrupted. The airline Emirates temporarily suspended flights to and from Dubai International Airport, urging passengers not to travel to the airport until the security situation stabilizes. Several international routes have also been cancelled in the coming weeks as airlines reassess operational risks.

To provide additional flexibility for VIP clients who were unable or unwilling to rely on disrupted commercial flights, 1win coordinated private aviation options with several international charter operators. The initiative focused on offering direct departures from airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to destinations across Latin America, Asia, and the CIS region.

Industry reports indicate that demand for business aviation in the UAE has surged sharply as travelers seek alternatives to disrupted commercial flights. Several aviation outlets and international media reported a significant spike in private jet charters and sharply rising prices for departures from Dubai, reflecting the growing demand for alternative travel options during the crisis.

1win’s charter program remains ongoing, with additional aircraft arranged depending on client travel needs.

About 1win

Founded in 2016, 1win is a crypto platform in the global gaming industry. Operating across Asia, Latin America, and Africa, 1win offers a wide range of services adapted to regional audiences. In 2024, 1win partnered with actor Johnny Sins as its brand ambassador. In 2025, MMA legend Jon Jones joined 1win as its global ambassador. American professional wrestler and mixed martial artist, Gable Steveson, stepped into the 1win global ambassador team earlier this year.