ZTE helps China Telecom deploy industry’s first commercial trial of 400G OTN cluster system

SHENZHEN, China, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has deployed the industry’s first commercial trial of 400G OTN cluster system together with the Shenzhen Branch of China Telecom.

The system supports a maximum of 64-wavelength 400G, and its capacity is 3.2 times of that of a 100G system. It can effectively satisfy the requirements for cross-ring non-blocking scheduling of an enterprise private line, reduce the difficulty of network O&M, and help with the high-speed and stable operation of 5G transport networks.

ZTE and the Shenzhen Branch of China Telecom deployed the industry’s first 400G OTN cluster solution at multiple super-core nodes in the network, with each site supporting 128 service slots and 64T cross-connect capacity.

Meanwhile, the solution satisfies the non-blocking scheduling requirements of a large number of small-granularity services brought by SDH equipment phasing out, effectively enabling high-speed transport of 5G, gigabit broadband and enterprise private line services, significantly reducing O&M difficulty and saving network O&M costs for customers.

Moreover, ZTE’s flagship OTN device ZXONE 9700 is deployed for this solution, on which CE band is employed. The device supports a maximum network capacity of 25.6T, which is 3.2 times the capacity of a 100G system, thereby fulfilling the demands of further network expansion and saving customer prior investment.

In addition, the project is also deployed with a 32-degree ROADM optical-layer architecture, in a bid to further improve transport efficiency. The architecture allows MAN flatness and full-Mesh multi-directional connections, and supports one-hop transmission, thus decreasing OTN service transport latency, improving user experience and alleviating bandwidth pressure on MAN core nodes.

ZTE’s ZXONE 9700 series has maintained the “Leader” rating in the “Core Packet – Optical Transport” and “Metro Packet – Optical Transport” fields, according to the latest assessment of GlobalData.

By means of profound technical experience and solid market position in optical networking field, ZTE has deployed more than 400 100G/B100G networks across the world with the total fiber length exceeding 400,000 km.

According to the latest report of Dell’Oro Group released in March 2020, the market share of ZTE optical network devices increased by 2.4% in 2019, becoming one of the two vendors with the largest increase. Moreover, Omdia showed that ZTE ranked No.2 in global OTN switching market in 2019.

