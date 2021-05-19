Zoom Announces Zoom Events Platform for Virtual Experiences

An All-in-One Platform for Producing and Monetizing Interactive Virtual Events and Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced Zoom Events, an all-in-one platform with the power to produce interactive and engaging virtual experiences, available this summer. Zoom Events combines the reliability and scalability of Zoom Meetings, Chat, and Video Webinars in one comprehensive solution for event organizers, with the ability to produce ticketed, live events for internal or external audiences of any size.

Zoom Events offers something for a variety of use cases – from enabling large businesses to seamlessly manage and host internal events like all-hands and sales summits and external events like user conferences, to smaller businesses and entrepreneurs who have been using OnZoom to create, host, and monetize events including fitness and cooking classes, theatrical presentations, and more. As part of the launch of Zoom Events, OnZoom, currently in Beta, will be rebranded and folded into Zoom Events, and can be either private, or searched and explored publicly.

Zoom’s recent global study, How Virtual Do We Want Our Future to Be? , surveyed people worldwide on the role of video communications in our daily lives as we look beyond the pandemic. In the US, 80 percent of respondents agreed that everything will continue to have a virtual element post-pandemic, with 52 percent of US respondents planning to enjoy events both in-person and virtually, reinforcing the need for an all-in-one solution that will create seamless hybrid/virtual event experiences.

Zoom Events Platform Benefits:

Build an event hub to easily manage and share events

Customizable ticketing and registration

Control access and billing from one portal

Host a variety of events – free or paid, one-time or series

Bring attendees together with integrated networking

Track event statistics like attendance, registration, revenue, and more

Events can be kept private or posted to our public directory for others to discover

Zoom Events can be used with an existing paid Zoom Meetings or Video Webinar license

“It’s an exciting time to be at Zoom where the pace of innovation continues to accelerate,” said Oded Gal, chief product officer at Zoom. “We know that people are looking for flexibility in how they attend events in the future. The hybrid model is here to stay, and Zoom Events is a perfect solution for our customers who are looking to produce and host customer, company, and public events with an easy, yet powerful solution. This is another way we’re helping customers scale to meet consumer demands and the evolving virtual and hybrid landscape.”

To learn more about Zoom Events, please visit Zoom Events website and read our recent blog .

About Zoom

Zoom is for you. We help you express ideas, connect to others, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for individuals, small businesses, and large enterprises alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom .

Zoom Public Relations

Farshad Hashmatulla

Product PR Manager

press@zoom.us