The Zionist enemy forces launched a massive campaign of arrests and raids, at dawn today, Tuesday, in various areas and towns of the occupied West Bank, targeting a number of Palestinians.

According to the “Palestine Today” news agency, the enemy forces arrested Muhammad Tabanga, who has been chasing him for years, while he was in his sister’s house in the popular housing area, east of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank.

The forces raided the apartment of prisoner Naim Idris, who was arrested a few days ago at the Hawara checkpoint, and searched it thoroughly.

Other forces stormed no less than 15 houses in the town of Salem, subjected their residents to a field investigation, and searched the houses, wreaking havoc on them.

The enemy forces also arrested a young man and assaulted his family after storming their house in the town of Birzeit, Ramallah, while another young man was arrested after storming his house in the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem.

The released prisoner, Muhammad Youssef Al-Muzayen, was arrested after storming his home in Al-Arroub camp, north of Hebron, in the southern West Bank.

The Zionist enemy forces continue to launch campaigns of raids, arrests in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, and arrest large numbers of citizens with the aim of tightening the screws on them, to displace them from their lands and control them.

Source: Yemen News Agency