NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / ZEUUS Inc. (OTC:ZUUS), (“ZEUUS” or the “Company”), a diversified data centric company, announced that it has filed an Offering Statement on Form 1-A pursuant to Regulation A with the SEC seeking to raise up to $75,000,000.

Mr. Bassam Al Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer and President of ZEUUS, commented:

“We believe that our success to date is just the catalyst for further growth. We believe that the Regulation A Offering Statement filed with the SEC, if qualified, can assist the company on its next planned leg of expansion and growth. One behalf of my board of directors, we welcome your support”.

If the Company’s planned Regulation A Offering is successful, the Company plans to use the funds raised therein as follows:

(i) the acquisition and refurbishment of 3 data centers,

(ii) the construction of new data centers,

(iii) acquisition and/or construction of a new manufacturing facility for our Wind Turbine technology;

(iv) possible strategic acquisition of green technology opportunities, and

(v) working capital and general corporate purposes. agreements.

About ZEUUS Inc.

ZEUUS has 4 key divisions intended to synergistically address key market opportunities, which are as follows:

ZEUUS Data Centers , a division focused on building and operating hyperscale and edge data centers in many countries to provide customers with access to latest technologies in data centers and related data center services such as co-location, cloud hosting, and blockchain services, including crypto mining.

, a division focused on building and operating hyperscale and edge data centers in many countries to provide customers with access to latest technologies in data centers and related data center services such as co-location, cloud hosting, and blockchain services, including crypto mining. ZEUUS Energy, a division dedicated for the development of wind energy products. We are seeking to commercialize 2 unique Patent Pending technologies that offer an innovative solution for powering the home, right up to data centers with green energy.

a division focused on cybersecurity and securing customer data hosted in Zeuus data centers ensuring customers can securely access their hosted data that are fully protected in Zeuus data centers. ZEUUS Cyber Security delivers scalable cloud identity management services, blockchain services to protect data and a comprehensive set of integrated security devices to protect customers data at their own premises: filtering, virtual private networks (VPN), security email, content management, firewall, IDS and IPS services.

ZEUUS SOLAAS, a division specialized in digital services and enabling customers to enjoy turnkey solutions for cloud-based applications.

By combining the power of its four division ZEUUS believes that it can delivery cost effective sustainable solutions with ongoing growth.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zeuus.com Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make.

The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations.

These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Legal Notice

No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified by the SEC, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. A person’s indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. The Form 1-A is available to be viewed at the folowing link:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1687926/000146970921000070/0001469709-21-000070-index.htm.

