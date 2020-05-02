Zero Covid-19 cases reported in Jordan, 1 case for driver at borders, 1 death: Official statement

Amman, No new Covid-19 cases have been reported inside the Kingdom for five consecutive days, however one infections was recorded for a Jordanian truck driver at the borders, bringing the total caseload to 460 infections.



A death case was recorded in Prince Hamzah Hospital, for a 73 years of age, who was suffering from chronic diseases (hypertension, diabetes and Hypothyroidism), bringing the number of deaths from the virus to 9, a press statement issued Saturday by the Prime Ministry and Health Ministry said.



Also, 3 cases were recorded and discharged from hospitals, and 3207 tests were performed during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to date to 82092.



Regarding a published article on an invention of the Jordanian Society for Genetic Engineers (JSGE) linked to the PCR tests, the Health Ministry confirmed that the aforementioned “achievement”, which has not been proven reliable yet, constitute a part of the three components of the coronavirus tests.



The Ministry indicated that it had positively responded to the JSGE’s request to test the efficiency of a locally developed and alternative tool for one of the components of the PCR test used to determine the infection with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).



According to the statement, the ministry noted that it had allowed the JSGE to test their samples, provided that outcomed are evaluated with experts from the Health Ministry and neutral experts.



It explained that two people from the JSGE have only tested ten samples, and so far the results have not been submitted to the Ministry for verification, in addition the JSGE has not submitted any official request to the ministry or the Jordan Food and Drug Administration‎‏ (JFDA) to approve its tool.



The Health Ministry underlined its openness to all initiatives that could contribute to enhancing the capabilities of countering the pandemic, after proving its health and procedural reliability and abtaining approval from official health stakeholders.



Regarding the return of the first group of Jordanians abroad, the statement indicated that the process of sending the serial numbers to use them in airline reservations and paying accommodation costs for the returnees, is still ongoing.



The Crisis Cell monitored cases, serial numbers of which hasn’t been received due to a mistake in entering cell phone numbers or e-mail addresses, and these cases were addressed by contacting their families to correct their data and complete travel and residence reservations.



The Business, Production and Supply Chain Sustainability Committee is still evaluating the possibility of extending work schedules for restaurants and dessert shops that are authorized to operate via delivery and pick up services, until after 7pm, in light of the nature and timing of requests during the holy month of Ramadan.



On Sunday, private vehicles with odd digit plates are allowed to move inside governorates where the curfew instructions were not amended and within the specified periods, according to the instructions indicated by the defense orders, the statement said.



It added that private vehicles, odd and even digit plates, will also be allowed to move inside governorates and areas where the curfew instructions were modified on Sunday and within the specified periods, according to the instructions indicated by the defense orders.



Public transportation (taxis, services, large and medium buses, ride hailing apps) with odd digit plates are allowed to work in all governorates on Sunday, including governorates where the curfew instructions have been modified, because the odd and even scheme applies to public transportation in all governorates, according to the statement.

