Zero Covid-19 cases recorded in Jordan, two truck drivers infected, says MoH

Amman, The Minister of Health, Dr. Saad Jaber, announced no new Covid-19 cases were registered inside the Kingdom for the third consecutive day, but he said two infections were recorded for drivers at the border who hold a non-Jordanian nationality.

During a press briefing at the National Center for Security and Crisis Management Thursday evening, he said 6 cases have recovered today, and 4100 Covid-19 tests had been conducted, describing this testing campaign as “great effort” by the epidemiological investigation teams.

Source: Jordan News Agency