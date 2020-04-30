Zero Covid-19 cases recorded in Jordan, two truck drivers infected, says MoH
Amman,
The Minister of Health, Dr. Saad Jaber, announced no new Covid-19 cases were
registered inside the Kingdom for the third consecutive day, but he said two
infections were recorded for drivers at the border who hold a non-Jordanian
nationality.
During a press briefing at the National Center for Security and Crisis Management Thursday evening, he said 6 cases have recovered today, and 4100 Covid-19 tests had been conducted, describing this testing campaign as “great effort” by the epidemiological investigation teams.
Source: Jordan News Agency