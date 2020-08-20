Zepp Unveils Zepp E, A New Stylish Line-Up of Wearables Designed with Wellness in Mind

– New wellness-focused devices will harness AI and cutting-edge technology to guide users on their journey to better living

– Zepp E boasts a 3D curved bezel-less design, always-on display, 11 sports modes, multiple health metrics and 5 ATM[1] water resistance

– Refreshed line-up of wearables will target professionals who seek a fusion of style and practicality

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Zepp, a professional-grade brand for the digital management of users’ wellbeing, today unveiled a refreshed line-up of wearables, kicking off with the Zepp E series. With wellbeing at the top of everyone’s agenda in 2020, the all-new Zepp E series harnesses the power of AI and cutting-edge technology to convert vital health statistics into actionable insights, helping users to more effectively monitor their physical and mental wellbeing.

The inspiration behind Zepp’s upgraded line-up stems back to its successful history in using sensors to empower humans to go further. Ten years ago, Zepp created waves in the North American exercise market by using a unique wearable sensor device to monitor and analyse exercise data, enabling athletes to double their training results. Fast forward to 2020 and Zepp is being reimagined with a premium new look and feel. Targeting busy professionals who seek a blend of style and practicality, Zepp E combines high-end design with superior health and fitness tracking capabilities.

Achieve Your Wellness Goals with Multiple Health Metrics, Sleep and Stress Monitoring

Zepp E spotlights a number of functions to enable users to better keep tabs on their wellbeing including sleep monitoring, and blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2[2]) monitoring. State of the art sleep tracking measures users’ sleep stages, including light sleep, deep sleep, Rapid Eye Movement (REM)[3] and awake time, even monitoring 20-minute naps[4] during the day, providing users with an overall sleep score to help them measure the quality of their sleep and breathing. The smartwatch also supports 24/7 stress monitoring thanks to a built-in heart rate sensor, which can measure users’ stress levels through an OTA upgrade[5], helping them to keep their mental well-being in check.

Premium Design Featuring Pure Black 3D Glass Display and Ultra Slim Metal Body

Equipped with a vivid and eye-catching color AMOLED screen, Zepp E comes in two striking watch face shapes – Zepp E Circle and Zepp E Square. The pure black 3D curved bezel-less glass display is seamlessly crafted into a seamless shape with smooth and sleek lines from every angle, achieving an exquisite, incredibly stylish look and feel. The 3D glass and polished stainless-steel back are perfectly fused together, making the watch ultra-slim. With dozens of watch faces[6] and multiple watch strap designs and colours to choose from, including metal, leather and fluoroelastomer[7], there’s something to suit every style and taste. At just 9mm thin, the Zepp E series is exceptionally comfortable and lightweight to wear day and night and can last up to 7 days[8] on a single full charge.

Record Your Exercise and Track Your Progress With 11 Sports Modes

The Zepp E series supports 11 sports modes including walking, indoor and outdoor running, cycling, pool swimming, climbing and even skiing. With water resistance in depths of up to 5ATM, users can also track their performance underwater. For more adventurous fitness fans, Zepp E also comes equipped with SpO2 monitoring, an important indicator of health, especially in high-altitude and low-oxygen environments or while performing high-intensity sports such as marathons or rigorous workouts at the gym.

See How Your Exercise Is Affecting Your Body State with Personal Activity Intelligence

Zepp E’s range of professional workout modes help users to track and improve their performance when exercising, while the Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI[9]) health assessment platform turns sophisticated information on a users’ heart rate and daily activity levels into a single metric, providing an easy-to-understand score to help guide users on the state of their physical condition. To further encourage people to lead a healthy, active lifestyle, Zepp E allows users to set daily activity goals, including steps taken and calories burned. It also offers all-round fitness tracking features, such as reminders to stand up after long periods of inactivity.

24/7 Life Companion on Your Wrist

In addition to its health and fitness tracking capabilities, Zepp E is a smart life companion, allowing users to set timers, alarm clocks and even check the weather forecast, as well as receiving notifications when new calls or text messages come in on their smartphone. For those who rely on music to get them through a workout, Bluetooth Music Control allows users to play, pause or skip tracks from their watch during exercise, without having to pull their phone out of their pocket.

The Zepp E will be available in the US at a starting price of US$249 from 25 August 2020 onward, and 1 September 2020 in the UK starting from £209. For detailed product specifications and more information, visit https://www.zepp.com/us/zepp-e

UK, Pre-order now, price from £209.00 at https://uk.zepp.com/

US, Pre-order soon, price from $249.99 at https://us.zepp.com/

About Zepp

As a professional-grade brand for the digital management of users’ well-being, Zepp leverages its leading AI algorithmic system to bring digital health solutions to people around the globe. From traditional health and exercise monitoring to analysis and early health-status warnings, Zepp is committed to helping users improve their quality of life. Zepp believes in the use of technology to better manage our well-being and help everyone enjoy a more fulfilling life. Therefore, Zepp’s mission is to “continuously develop new technologies and use accurate data-analysis capabilities to help people manage their own health.”

Statements:

1. The product images and screen contents on the pages above are for the purpose of illustration only. The actual product (including but not limited to appearance, color, size) and screen display contents (including but not limited to background, UI, and pictures) may be slightly different, so the actual product shall prevail.

2. To provide the most accurate product information, specifications, and product characteristics, our company may adjust and revise the text descriptions, images, and other content on the pages above at any time to match actual product performance, specifications, indexes, parts and other information. Because of real-time changes in product batches and production and supply factors, we will not specifically notify you in the event of the modifications and necessary adjustments described above.

[1] According to the GB/T 30106-2013 / ISO 22810:2010 standard, Zepp E delivers a water resistance level of 5 ATM and has passed the test conducted by the National Watch Quality Supervision and Inspection Center. The report number is SHES200601029501(Round version) and XRX-ESH-P200407367 (Square version). Leather and metal bands cannot be worn while swimming. For swimming, you can choose the fluoroelastomer version or purchase a spare fluoroelastomer band from the Zepp colorful band accessories.

[2] This product isn’t a medical device. All data and measurements aren’t intended for medical diagnosis or medical monitoring.

[3] To monitor REM cycle, the Sleep Assistant heart rate tracking mode must be enabled. During REM sleep, your eyes move quickly in different directions. Dreams typically happen during REM sleep.

[4] Less than 20-minute naps during the day will not be recorded.

[5] Stress monitoring will be available with OTA upgrade.

[6] Five watch faces built-in. More online watch faces are available by downloading via the Zepp app. Four of the default watch faces support customizable modules.

[7] Additional bands sold separately.

[8] Test conditions: 7-day battery life tested based on a typical usage scenario: continuous heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, blood-oxygen-saturation measurement twice a day, 150 notifications lighting up the screen, screen activated 30 times a day by wrist tilt to see the time, 5 minutes for other operations and run 3 days a week for 30 minutes. The battery life may vary according to the settings, operation conditions and other factors. So, the actual result may differ from the laboratory data. Basic watch mode: Turn off Bluetooth, heart rate, and other features, and raise your wrist to see the screen 100 times a day.

[9] The Personal Activity Intelligence is a personal physiological activity indicator. Based on heart rate data, daily activity intensity, and multidimensional dynamic comprehensive evaluation of personal physiological data, it’s converted into an intuitive PAI value using an algorithm to help you understand your physical condition without relying on single data. According to the HUNT Fitness Study research results, keeping your PAI value above 100 reduces the risk of death by cardiovascular disease and increases life expectancy. HUNT Fitness Study: This study, a sub-project of the HUNT study, was led by Professor Ulrik Wisloff from the Medical School of Norwegian University of Science and Technology. To use this function, all-day heart rate monitoring must be enabled.

