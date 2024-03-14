Zakat Authority launches distribution of 10,000 cups of Grain to poor in Hajjah



The office of the General Authority of Zakat in Hajjah Governorate on Thursday launched the distribution of 10,000 cups of grain to the poor and needy in Hajjah Governorate.

At the inauguration in Abs District, the Undersecretary of the General Authority for Zakat, Ali Al-Saqqaf, explained that the project comes within the plans and programs of the Authority, which include many projects during the holy month to alleviate the suffering of the poor and needy.

He called for the payment of zakat to enable the authority to implement charitable projects and disburse zakat according to the eight banks.

At the inauguration in the presence of the director of the Supreme Council branch in the province, Allan Fadael, the director of the office of the General Authority of Zakat in the province, Fayed Al-Malahi, indicated that the project targets 10,000 families in the governorate.

He stressed the importance of paying zakat and integrating efforts to support the authority’s office in implementing charity projects acco

rding to the eight banks.

Source: Yemen News Agency