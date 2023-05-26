Zain wins awards in Sustainability and Women Empowerment in the Middle East

Zain Group won the Sustainability Leadership Award and the Women’s Empowerment Award during the annual ceremony held by the British “Cambridge IFA”. According to a company statement on Friday, Zain has sustainability agenda that considers the level of the social, economic and environmental context and ensures the provision of “meaningful communication” to empower communities. To support its goals, Zain has established four “strategic pillars” in sustainability: climate change, work responsibly, inclusion, and the younger generation, the statement read. Regarding women’s empowerment, the group launched the “We” initiative on gender diversity, which is focused on increasing the number of women holding senior positions in Zain. Cambridge IFA is a research institution specialising in providing strategic consulting in financial services and conducting professional academic research for financial institutions in Dubai.

Source: Jordan News Agency