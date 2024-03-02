YSMO launches training program to qualify specialists to inspect food establishments



Yemen Standardization, Metrology and Quality Control Organization (YSMO) launched on Saturday in Sana’a a training program to qualify specialists to inspect food establishments.

The five-day training program, organized by the Authority’s Training Center, aims to provide 33 trainees with skills to enhance their capacity building in the field of health requirements and requirements in food establishments and their employees.

At the inauguration, the Executive Director of the Yemeni Organization for Standardization, Metrology and Quality Control, Sam Al-Bashiri, pointed out the importance of establishing a training program to qualify the authority’s cadres, build their capabilities and unify their concepts in the field of inspection of food establishments.

He explained that the program will be implemented in stages in the targeted branches so that its participants can carry out the tasks entrusted to them efficiently and effectively, which would protect the health and safety of consumers from goods and produc

ts that do not conform to the approved standard specifications.

Al-Bashiri pointed out that the program targets in its first phase cadres from the General Diwan, the branches of the Municipality, Amran and Saada, and includes theoretical lectures and practical applications on food safety, potential risks in food, inspection objectives and inspector’s conditions.

The inauguration was attended by the President of the Yemeni Academy, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shami, and the program’s trainers, Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Kastaban. and Marwan Khorasani.

Source: Yemen News Agency