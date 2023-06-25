YSMO destroys commodities violating approved standard specifications in Hodeida, Afar

The Yemeni Organization for Standardization, Metrology and Quality Control (YSMO) on Sunday seized goods and products violating the standard specifications, including a map of the world in the form of sponge balls with the name of the Zionist entity on it.

The YSMO stated in a statement in cooperation with the customs and security services in Afar Control Center, a map of the world was seized in the form of sponge balls with the name of the Zionist entity written on it.

It pointed out that the its branch in Hodeida seized plastic shoes holding the name of the Almighty, in addition to not writing the country of origin on the commodity.

The YSMO pointed out that these goods were destroyed in accordance with the legal procedures and the authority’s tasks in preserving the health and safety of the consumer and preventing the entry of any goods that contradict our Islamic faith and social values.

It called on all importers to check the imported products, stressing that the it, within the framework of its duties and in cooperation with the Customs Authority and the competent security authorities, will seize and destroy any violating products upon their arrival at the customs ports, while holding the importer responsible for all legal procedures in this regard.

Source: Yemen News Agency