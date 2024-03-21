YSMO carries out monitoring campaign on , shops of dates in Amanat Al Asimah & Sana’a province



Yemen Standardization, Metrology and Quality Control Organization (YSMO) is currently carrying out a field campaign to monitor the stores and shops of dates in Sana’a and Sana’a province.

Executive Director General Sam al-Bashiri told Saba that the campaign aims to ensure that dates conform to the approved standard specifications and the extent of commitment of warehouse and shop owners to the requirements of storage, display and circulation.

He pointed out that this campaign comes within the framework of keenness to preserve the health and safety of consumers and reduce fraud and fraud in the field of storing and selling dates.

Al-Bashiri urged the field teams to redouble their efforts to achieve the objectives of the campaign and take the necessary legal measures against violators.

He called on citizens to make sure when buying dates that there is a date of production and completion and that the product is free of any manifestations of damage, the presence of insects, taste or strange smells.

Source:

Yemen News Agency