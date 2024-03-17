Yemen imposes new equation by escalating its operations against enemy ships in Indian Ocean



With the announcement by the leader of the nation and the man of words and deeds, al-Sayeed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, preventing ships linked to the Zionist enemy from crossing the Indian Ocean, in the direction adjacent to South Africa and the Good Hope Road, Yemen enters a new phase of confrontation with the American-British-Zionist enemy, which has crossed all borders with what it is committing of horrific crimes against the Palestinian people.

Yemen’s entry into the battle of the “Al-Aqsa Flood”, since its launch last October, was not a luxury or absurdity, but imposed by the current stage in order to support and assist the Palestinian people, which subjected to an unprecedented war of annihilation in contemporary history by the forces of hegemony and arrogance led by America, Britain and the Zionist entity.

The Yemeni escalation of preventing the passage of ships linked to the Zionist enemy, even through the Indian Ocean, was previously prefaced by the Commander a few days ago when he affirmed

that ‘there are surprises and the expansion of the circle of operations in places that the enemies do not expect, in an effective manner,’ and here the surprises being realized today and being translated into In fact, through the operations announced by the armed forces regarding targeting enemy ships in the Indian Ocean.

Based on the religious, moral and humanitarian principle of the Yemeni people, to come to the rescue of the oppressed and to support the nation’s issues, foremost among which is the Palestinian issue, it necessary for Yemen to fight the battle of ‘the promised conquest and holy jihad’ launched by the Leader through a progressive strategy to deter the arrogance of the American-British-Zionist enemy and its persistence in committing bloody massacres in Gaza.

As long as the Zionist enemy continues to unjustly shed the blood of children, women and civilians in Gaza, the Yemenis will be more enthusiastic and jealous in revenge and victory for the blood of the Palestinians, which what the leader

of the revolution confirmed in his speech on Thursday evening by saying: ‘Our human conscience, our religion, our morals, our dignity, our pride.’ Our affiliation to Islam prohibits us from watching the oppression of Palestine or remaining silent about it, the siege and starvation of the people of Gaza must be stopped, and the tragedy of children dying of starvation in the Strip must be stopped.’

Al-Sayeed Commander sent clear messages and warnings to the American and British enemy that ‘Washington and London have no choice but to stop their support for the Zionist entity, end the aggression and starvation of the people of Gaza, and bring medicine and food to the residents of the Gaza Strip, who have been dying of murder and starvation for 160 days.’

With the honorable and supportive Yemeni position for the Palestinian people and their just cause, Yemen charts a new history for the region away from guardianship, subordination, and dependence on the forces of hegemony and global arrogance, marking the beginn

ing of a new era in which Yemen becomes an effective regional force on the international scene, unlike what it in previous stages.

Source: Yemen News Agency