Xypex Chemical Corporation Announces the Opening of Xypex India Manufacturing Facility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2023 / Xypex Chemical Corporation, a world leader in construction products for waterproofing by crystallization, is proud to announce the opening of Xypex India and the commissioning of a new production facility in Noida, India.

For more than 20 years, Xypex has partnered with its exclusive distributor in India, Apaar Infratech, to establish strong business relationships in private construction markets and government projects. Due to its business growth in the region, it decided to build its first batching plant in India, importing the proprietary chemicals from its manufacturing base and headquarters in Richmond, BC.

India plays an increasingly important role in their global growth strategy. It has achieved a strong market presence in recent years participating in infrastructure projects in the transport and hydroelectric sectors as well as commercial and residential building. Most recently, Xypex played a significant role in the waterproofing of the Delhi Metro expansion. Xypex is excited about future prospects and hopes the newly constructed plant will be the first step in its accelerated growth plans.

Xypex is dedicated to developing and providing innovative solutions that permanently waterproof concrete structures and contribute to their extended service life.

Xypex is excited to celebrate the opening of its new manufacturing plant, which will enable them to provide innovative concrete waterproofing materials to the Indian construction industry.

For more information, please visit their website at www.xypex.in. Xypex looks forward to building on our strong partnerships with the construction industry in India.

About Xypex Chemical Corp

Xypex Chemical Corporation manufactures a range of concrete waterproofing and protection products used in constructing or restoring building foundations, water and sewage treatment infrastructure, tunnels, manholes, and marine structures. Its unique crystallizing technology has been tested and proven worldwide in all climates and in widely varying construction situations. Sold through an international network of distributors and licensees in over 90 countries, Xypex is specified and used on countless projects around the world.

Available as an admixture or coating, Xypex Crystalline Waterproofing reacts with the by-products of cement hydration and other mineral constituents of the concrete, precipitating a chemical reaction that produces a non-soluble crystalline formation that fills and permanently blocks the pores, capillaries and hairline cracks that naturally occur in the structure. In this way, Xypex becomes a permanent, integral part of the structure. For more information, please visit their global website at www.xypex.com.

Contact Information

Ashwini Rai

Xypex India Distributor

info@xypex.in

+91 120 4090900

Chantell Segal

Global Marketing Director

enquiry@xypex.com

SOURCE: Xypex Chemical Corporation