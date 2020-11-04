Xinhua Silk Road: First handicraft masterpiece exhibition kicks off in E China’s Dongyang

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The first “masters of China” exhibition showcasing handicrafts created by Chinese artists and master craftsmen kicked off in Dongyang, east China’s Zhejiang province on last Sunday and will last until Thursday, aiming to promote the development of arts, crafts and rosewood furniture sectors in China.

The exhibition, co-hosted by Dongyang government, China Arts and Crafts Association and China National Furniture Association, among others, is expected to receive 108,000 visits with invitation extended to 1,000 exhibitors, 500-odd dealers and purchasers, according to an official in charge of the event.

Exhibits include works of wood carving, root carving, bamboo weaving, ceramics, jade, embroidery, calligraphy and painting, rosewood furniture and Chinese style furniture, which light up the exhibition area of 201,200 square meters.

At the opening ceremony, Dongyang-China rosewood furniture index was released for the first time, providing reference for rosewood enterprises to run their business and consumers who want to buy rosewood furniture.

A report on the development of wood carving and rosewood industry in Dongyang and China was also unveiled at the opening ceremony. The report pointed out that Dongyang is home to about 1,300 wood carving and rosewood furniture enterprises and the total output value of the industry hit 20 billion yuan in 2019. Boasting a complete industrial chain development system integrating wood trading, production, sales, after-sales service and other links, Dongyang is one of the hubs of wood carving and rosewood furniture industry in China.

During the “masters of China” exhibition, the 15th China Wood Carving & Bamboo Weaving Arts and Crafts Exposition, the 2nd China Rosewood Furniture Exhibition, themed forums and seminars were also held, further promoting the spirit of craftsmanship and strengthening industrial exchanges and cooperation.

In recent years, Dongyang has made remarkable results in introducing wood carving and rosewood elements into other sectors like house decoration and cruise furnishings. Relevant exhibits are on display during the event.

In the next stage, Dongyang will focus on building a national demonstration base for the integrated development of arts and crafts, strengthen the international branding of Dongyang rosewood, and advance the high-quality development of wood carving, bamboo weaving and rosewood industries.

