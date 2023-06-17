WTO Secretariat delegation assesses Jordan’s trade policy

Secretary General of Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, Dana Zoubi, on Saturday received a delegation from the World Trade Organization (WTO) Secretariat in the framework of Jordan’s Third Trade Policy Review. At the ministry’s headquarters, the delegation held a number of bilateral meetings with more than 30 government agencies and institutions related to the report, which is prepared by WTO’s Secretariat to promote principle of transparency and deepen member states’ understanding of trade policies and procedures practiced by the member nation. According to a ministry statement on Saturday, the crucial developments in the Kingdom’s trade policy during the review period 2016-2022 were reviewed, primarily reforms in the commercial, economic and investment environment and the key amendments to laws, regulations and legislation aimed at creating an “attractive” investment environment for Jordan, promoting foreign trade and involving Jordan more in the multilateral trading system. This is Jordan’s third review since Amman joined the organization in 2000, after achieving success in the first and second reviews in 2008 and 2015, respectively. During the meetings, the Secretariat delegation lauded Jordan’s “substantial” measures aimed to achieve “qualitative” leaps in the Kingdom’s trade policies during the review period (2016-2022). These key measures primarily sought to alter the applicable customs tariff categories and decisions to amend tax brackets aimed to realize economic assistance to revive Jordanian economy after the Covid-19 pandemic, amend the government procurement law and stimulus measures and push investment environment by endorsing a modern investment law, the statement said. This visit is a prerequisite for the review’s success, which began about a year ago and ends with special meetings held at the WTO’s headquarters in presence of Jordanian delegation, headed by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, in September 2023, with participation of all member states to discuss WTO Secretariat’s report. The review report is a key document issued by the World Trade Organization and a tool for the internal assessment of trade policies and introduction of the trade, economic and investment performance of member states.

Source: Jordan News Agency