WPP’s Gain Theory Named A Leader in Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gain Theory, a global foresight consultancy that accelerates growth for ambitious brands, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions, Q1 2022.

The Forrester MMO wave evaluates and benchmarks the most significant marketing measurement and optimization providers against current offering, strategy, and market presence. Forrester categorizes providers as either Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders or Challengers.

The Forrester report states that “Large global enterprises with complex marketing budgets in search of high-touch services should put Gain Theory on their short list” and notes that Gain Theory’s “services offering really shines among the competitive set.”

Gain Theory received the highest scores possible across 13 criteria, defined as superior relative to other vendors in the evaluation. Gain Theory’s highest scores include the use case criteria of ‘Brand Portfolio Management’, ‘Omnichannel Marketing Strategy and Planning’ and ‘Insights Driven Business’. Full marks were also given to Gain Theory in the criteria of ‘Unified Measurement Methodology’, ‘Marketing Strategy Consulting’, ‘Business Strategy Consulting’ and ‘Change Management Consulting’.

Of note is the top mark possible given to Gain Theory in ‘Unified Measurement Methodology’. The report states “Gain Theory’s long-term approach is to advance its planning and optimization recommendations by incorporating more customer behaviors and data signals.”

With regard to Gain Theory’s ability to advise on enterprise-wide business growth levers, top marks were also given in the ‘Business Strategy Consulting” criterion which evaluated vendors’ ability to apply its measurement and optimization capabilities across areas such as customer churn analysis, pricing analysis, demand generation analysis and other functional insights.

“At a time of unprecedented change and uncertainty, organizations need a more holistic and future-facing approach to accelerating growth. We have enabled our clients to do this by activating smart business strategies that fuse hindsight, insight, and foresight. We are delighted about our position as a Leader in Forrester’s Wave report,” said Gain Theory Global CEO, Manjiry Tamhane, “It confirms for us the unique value that we deliver to our clients globally who trust us to focus on what matters the most, simplify the complex at speed, and ultimately make a meaningful difference to their business performance.”

About Gain Theory

Gain Theory is a global foresight consultancy, focused on accelerating growth for ambitious brands.

Our experts in data, advanced analytics, technology and consultancy fuse hindsight, insight, and foresight to improve investment decisions and activate growth at speed.

Available in 62 markets, our award-winning solutions and highly specialized vertical expertise support clients via four measurement and optimization pillars: Foundations for Growth, Data Excellence, Growth Accelerators and Activating for Growth.

To focus on what matters the most for clients, Gain Theory’s proprietary Marketing Effectiveness Index evaluates and benchmarks marketing effectiveness maturity – establishing critical gaps standing in the way of accelerated growth. Built on data, the Marketing Effectiveness Index benchmarks against sector and industry to help inform transformational roadmap priorities.

Gain Theory is a WPP agency (NYSE: WPP).

Find out more at www.gaintheory.com and follow our social channels via LinkedIn or Twitter.

For press queries please contact:

Claudia Sestini

Global CMO, Gain Theory

claudia.sestini@gaintheory.com